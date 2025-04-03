Trio jailed for Weston-super-Mare attack

Three men have been jailed for more than four years each after admitting attacking a man in Weston-super-Mare last year.

Billy Lane, 24, of Greenford in London and Kyle Nutley, 54, and Nathan Smith, 34, both of Weston-super-Mare, all pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court last week.

It follows the incident at about 8.40pm on 9 June 2024 in which the trio attacked the victim in Alexandra Parade after an argument.

The court heard Lane hit the victim before repeatedly kicking him while he was on the floor, where both Nutley and Smith stabbed him.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung and multiple other injuries which he received treatment for in hospital. He has since been released home.

He was given first aid by attending officers and the three men were all arrested less than an hour later and subsequently charged.

They each pleaded guilty when they appeared in court on Monday 24 March. Lane was sentenced to four years and four months in prison while Nutley and Smith were both jailed for four years and nine months.