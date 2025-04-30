Two arrested following pursuit in Highbridge

Two people have been arrested following a pursuit in Highbridge today (Wednesday 30 April).

Traffic officers spotted a vehicle driving without insurance along Market Street, in Highbridge, this afternoon. Officers used lights and sirens to bring the vehicle to a stop, however it made off.

A short pursuit commenced along Market Street where the car – a Volkswagen – was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

The Volkswagen then continue onto the A38 Bristol Road and was lost to sight by officers. It was located by officers a short distance down the road involved in a collision between three other vehicles.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of drugs, going equipped to steal and failure to stop.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt but three people received treatment from paramedics, one of whom was taken to hospital. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and has now been reopened.