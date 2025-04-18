Two charged after Coalpit Heath shop theft

Two people arrested by officers during a proactive policing deployment on the Bristol and Bath Railway Path have been charged.

Sharmarke Abdiqaadir, 37 of no fixed address and Kerrie Callan, 36 of Fishponds, were arrested near Gratitude Road on Thursday morning (17 April) and subsequently charged with theft after hundreds of pounds worth of items were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Coalpit Heath in March.

Abdiqaadir is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 19 April while Callan will appear at the same court on 20 May.