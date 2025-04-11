Two jailed for conspiring to smuggle drugs into prison
Two men have been jailed for their role in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into a prison.
Casey Collins, 22, of Somerdale Avenue in Knowle (above left), and Kyle Joyner, 31, of no fixed address (above right), were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 11 April).
Both men admitted conspiring to bring/throw/convey prohibited items (drugs) into a prison.
Collins was given a jail sentence of two years and four months, plus a further 12 months to run consecutively after a previous suspended sentence was activated.
Joyner was given a three-year jail sentence to run consecutively with a prison sentence of eight years and eight months, given last year for separate offences.
At the hearing, His Honour Judge Peter Blair KC said the consequences of prohibited items getting into prisons “hardly needs stating” with drug use having a “terrible impact” not only on those using, but also on those trying to manage prisons.
On the morning of Tuesday 17 October, 2023, a package was found within HMP Bristol containing almost 54g of cocaine, as well as other class B drugs (spice) and tobacco.
An investigation was launched and police enquiries led officers to arrest Collins for being involved in the bid to get the prohibited items into the prison. He’d left the drugs in a bin so they could be collected.
Further analysis of phone data led officers to speak to Joyner about his involvement in organising the package to be brought into the prison. He was a serving prisoner within HMP Bristol at the time.
Det Ch Insp Ben Lavender, head of the serious and organised crime team, said: “Our investigation was able to successfully identify those involved in this plan to smuggle illegal drugs into HMP Bristol, and two men have been given jail sentences as a result.
“We’ll continue to work with our partners in the prison service to prevent illegal drugs and other prohibited items from getting into the prison estate.
“The impact of offences like this can be extremely significant and puts prisoners and those who work in prisons at risk of serious harm.”