Two men sentenced for public order offences at Bristol Airport

Two men have been sentenced for public order offences committed at Bristol Airport.

Officers were called to the departure lounge and gate areas of the airport on Monday 3 March, following reports of intoxicated passengers being verbally abusive and aggressive towards airline staff, ahead of a flight to Antalya, Turkey.

Lee Morgan, 39, of Glan-Y-Nant, Llangybi, Monmouthshire, and James Gibbons, 32, of Cape Lindsey Road, Newport, both admitted two public order offences and were sentenced at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (22 April).

Morgan was sentenced to a community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work, as well as being ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge. Gibbons also received a community order, including 180 hours of unpaid work, as well as being ordered to pay the same costs and victim surcharge.

In addition to the sentence, both men have been banned from Bristol Airport for five years.