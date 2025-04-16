Update on search for missing man Simon
Over the past few weeks, officers have been searching for missing 65-year-old Simon, who was last seen in mid-March near Weston-super-Mare.
We are pleased to confirm that Simon has now been found safe in the Gwent area.
DI Pete Walker said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for continuing to share our appeals, calling in with possible sightings and providing us with information to aid our searches.
“Simon was found as a result of our media appeal and we worked closely with colleagues at Gwent Police to locate him.
“We have utilised a number of our specialist teams in the search for Simon, including our dog, mounted, drone, dive and Intelligence units.
“We are pleased to be able to get this positive outcome for Simon and his family.
“Thank you again for your support, it really does make a difference.”