Witness appeal after A39 collision near Cannington

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on a busy A-road in Somerset.

At around 9pm on Saturday 12 April, officers were called to the A39 to a two-vehicle collision. The collision happened between Cannington and Nether Stowey.

Thankfully, we do not believe anyone was seriously injured in the collision.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5225104332 to the call handler or report online via our website.