Witness appeal after sheep attacked in Dolberrow

Officers investigating an incident in which a dog attacked sheep in the Dolberrow and Churchill area, near Winscombe, last week are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At 3.46pm on Tuesday 1 April we received a report of the incident, which had taken place about 30 minutes earlier.

The dog has been described has medium to large in size and being of ginger or blond colour. Its owner, a man, was wearing dark-coloured clothing.