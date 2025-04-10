Witnesses sought after man dies following road-related incident

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road-related incident in Yeovil last weekend.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday 5 April, a man in his 20s with an electronically-assisted pedal bike was found in Ilchester Road, at the junction with Marsh Lane, with a significant head injury.

He has been taken to hospital, where he sadly later died. His next of kin are aware and officers are offering them support during this difficult time. Our condolences and thoughts are with them during this time.

It is not known how the man came about his injuries and officers are appealing for the public’s help.

If you were travelling in the area either in a vehicle, or by foot, and may have witnessed the incident, please contact us.

We are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam, doorbell or phone footage.