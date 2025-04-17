Witnesses sought after residential complex burglary in Meare
Officers investigating a break-in at a residential complex are appealing for witnesses.
At around 7.30pm on Friday 11 April, six youths broke into a common room of the complex in Meare, near Glastonbury, and caused damage to the property.
The burglary is believed to be an isolated incident.
Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area and have spoken to all residents at the property. They have also carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the nearby area.
If you have any relevant footage or saw anyone acting suspiciously, please call 101 and quote reference 5225103494 or contact us via our online form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.