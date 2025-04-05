Witnesses sought following collision in Kingswood

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Kingswood last night (Friday 4 April).

Just after 9pm, officers were called to Wood Road following a collision involving a car and a teenage pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life changing. Their next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car, a white hatchback, is assisting us with our enquiries and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

We are also interested in speaking to anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5225096890.