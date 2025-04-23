Witnesses sought following serious collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Bristol last night (Tuesday 22 April).

At around 10.45pm, officers were called to St Phillips Causeway, at the crossroads with Days Road, following a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in serious condition, with injuries which are thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and conducted enquiries. It was reopened just before 7.30am today (Wednesday 23 April).

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please call us.