Woman hospitalised after dog attack

A woman has gone to hospital after being bitten by a dog at a home in Sutton Avenue, Bristol.

The woman, believed to be in her forties, went by land ambulance, with injuries currently described as potentially life-changing, after emergency services were called to the address at about 4.15pm on Thursday 10 April.

Police used protective shields to ensure their own safety while entering the address.

The dog is secured at the property and officers remain at the scene pending the arrival of specialist dog handlers.