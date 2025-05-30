Appeal after life-threatening injury collision on B3151 near Glastonbury

We are issuing an appeal for witnesses and any dashcam footage following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle on the B3151 Meare Road, near Glastonbury, at around 9.58am on Thursday 29 May.

The pedestrian got out of a stationary green and yellow John Deere tractor which was towing a trailer before being struck by a green Kawasaki ZX Ninja which was travelling towards Glastonbury.

The pedestrian and motorcyclist have both suffered serious injuries and remain in a life-threatening condition this morning. Their next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while an investigation at the scene was carried out and the road reopened at around 8.20pm.

We are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses or motorists who have dashcam footage showing the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision.