Appeal after pedestrian injured in car park collision – Langport

Witnesses and dashcam footage are sought following an incident in a car park in Langport yesterday (Monday 5 May).

Paramedics and police officers attended Parrett Close following a collision at about 2.25pm.

A Smart car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian and two stationary vehicles.

The pedestrian, who is a man in his 70s, sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

The sole occupant of the Smart car remained at the scene and sustained no physical injury.

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website and quote reference number 5225125545.