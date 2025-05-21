Appeal following theft of paintings in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with the theft of two paintings in Bristol.

Officers are keen to speak with him as they believe he will aid their investigation into the burglary from an office building in Bath Road, Brislington.

At around 5.40pm on Sunday 2 March, an unknown man entered a property after being given access, before leaving with two paintings.

The paintings, which have not yet been found, are believed to be by Jimmer Wilmott.

One of the paintings depicts a hooded figure holding a sword, while the other is of Red Riding Hood being chased by a wolf.

The man pictured is around 40 years old, has a shaved head and was wearing a green jacket and a white shirt.