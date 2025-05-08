 Leave site Skip to content
Appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Weston-super-Mare

Posted on 8 May 2025, at 09:23 in Appeals

Officers investigating a serious collision in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday (6 May) are appealing for the public’s help.

At around 3.15pm, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision in Winterstoke Road involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life changing.

The road was initially closed while emergency services attended and debris was cleared. It has since reopened.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225126560, or complete our online appeals form.