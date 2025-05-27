Appeal to trace possible assault victim

We’re appealing for help to trace a man we believe to have been injured in an altercation in Bristol.

Officers were called to Charles Street at about 11pm on Monday 26 May by a third-party report of a disturbance in the road involving two men. The caller said one of them seemed to have been hurt and might need medical help.

On arrival, no one was there and police searched the surrounding streets without finding either man.

We’re issuing this appeal as officers are keen to check on the safety and welfare of the person who may be injured. He’s described as being in his 20s, between 5ft 8 and 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing a hat baggy trousers and a “huge” coat.

We have not been able to identify him after checking with local hospitals.

If you were in the Charles Street area and have any relevant information or dashcam footage, we’d like to hear from you.