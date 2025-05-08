Arrest made and cocaine seized during warrant
A man was arrested and suspected cocaine seized by officers carrying out a warrant in south Bristol on Friday 2 May.
The Bedminster Neighbourhood Policing Team and specialist officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Foxcote Road last week.
Approximately 40 deal bags of suspected class A drugs were recovered after being thrown from a window, while cash and mobile phones were also seized from inside the address.
Sergeant Ben Spence said: “We arrested a 29-year-old man in Bedminster on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and he was taken into custody. He was questioned and was released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.
“We want to thank the public who contacted us with information about suspected drug activity at that property. That intelligence was collated and paved the way for the proactive action undertaken last week.
“We hope that news of this arrest provide the community with reassurance about how seriously we take the issue of drug dealing and encourages anyone else suffering the effects of such criminality to please report it to us.”