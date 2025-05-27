Arrests and appeal after boy stabbed

We’re appealing for witnesses and any footage after a teenage boy was stabbed.

It happened in the underpass between The Mall, and The Venue, Cribbs Causeway, just after 5.40pm on Monday 26 May.

Members of the public gave first aid at the scene and the 15-year-old remains in a stable condition in hospital. His family are aware.

A boy aged 16 was arrested nearby soon afterwards on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Another boy, also 16, later handed himself and also remains in custody following his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

We have recovered a weapon.

While it’s not believed there is any wider risk to the public, uniformed officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

The injured person and the suspect were part of a larger group of young people who ran from the scene.

We’re keen to identify any of those individuals, described as being in their mid-teens and mostly wearing black.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation.