Arrests made at unlicensed music event – Bristol

Four people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event held over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of the event at a disused factory in Poplar Way, Avonmouth, at around 9.10pm on Saturday (17 May).

Upon attendance, the event was well-underway with more than 600 people present.

Officers monitored the event, attempted to engage with attendees and were able to bring it to a safe conclusion before 8am yesterday (Sunday 18 May).

Four people were arrested during the incident and music equipment was seized under section 19 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

The following arrests were made:

A 15-year-old girl on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers

An 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of class B drugs and assaulting an emergency worker

A 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated trespass, failure to leave land and assault

A 61-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of class A and class B drugs and failure to leave land

The four have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Ch Insp Karen Corrigan said: “Unlicensed music events are unlawful and cause a great deal of distress and disruption to local communities.

“Not only do events of this nature have a significant impact on residents who live nearby, but they are rarely set up with safety processes in mind, and the lives of attendees are put at risk.

“When attendance at these events are into the hundreds, it makes our roles as officers quite challenging. To force hundreds of people to leave when it was dark, and many were likely intoxicated, could have made this situation more dangerous, which would have been a risk we were not prepared to take. Public safety must always be our priority. We were able to deploy resources to bring the event to a conclusion without anyone being seriously harmed.

“I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to local residents who contacted us about the event and engaged with us.

“We continue to ask residents to keep an eye out and recognise the signs of an unlicensed music event. Are they advertising on social media? Do you see vans unloading sound equipment? Or do you see a lot of people gathering?

“If you see anything suspicious, please call us or visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report.”