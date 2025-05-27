Bridgwater Unites for Youth Safety Day

This Friday marks ‘Youth Safety Day’ in Bridgwater, uniting multi-agency teams to promote community safety in the town and provide support to residents.

This comes against the backdrop of increasing concern about anti-social behaviour and serious violence among young people, and the recent launch of a targeted police operation to tackle these issues, disrupt criminal activity and safeguard vulnerable children. The operation combines robust policing with early intervention strategies to address the root causes of these behaviours and prevent further escalation.

Professionals from the police, council, healthcare and the voluntary sector will be out and about in Bridgwater on Friday afternoon to speak with members of the public, listen to their concerns, and educate on crime prevention. They will offer information, advice and the opportunity for young people to complete an anonymous survey to gather their views on knife crime.

The Youth Safety Day will start at 1.30pm at Charter Hall, Bridgwater Town Hall and will continue throughout the day across multiple locations including the town centre, retail park, train station and various recreational parks until 6pm.

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“As Chair of the Avon and Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership, I am proud to be part of the Youth Safety Day. This event highlights the strength of collaborative working. Together, we can disrupt crime, support early intervention, and respond to the concerns residents have raised with me. Anti-social behaviour and youth violence can deny people their sense of safety. Combining a visible police presence with partnership efforts is a meaningful step to addressing these issues and protecting our communities.”

This day has been co-ordinated by Somerset County Council, Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership (part of Safer Somerset) and Avon and Somerset Police and builds on the momentum of last week’s national Knife Crime Awareness Week. While Somerset remains a safe and welcoming place to live, the impact and fear of knife crime, anti-social behaviour and other offending remains a significant concern both locally and nationally.

Young people will be encouraged to take part in a short, anonymous survey designed to help shape future education and training around knife crime. The survey can be accessed via a QR code professionals will have with them on the day or online at: https://bit.ly/SomersetKnifeCrimeSurvey

Inspector Sarah Knight, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violence linked to groups of children and young people in Bridgwater remains one of our highest neighbourhood policing priorities. As well as visible police patrols in areas where we’ve received consistent reports of crime and ASB, we’re also using intelligence-led tactics to identify those who pose the highest risk of being harmed or causing harm.

“However, these are issues that cannot be addressed by enforcement alone. The Youth Safety Day in Bridgwater will shine a light on how the police work in partnership with Somerset Council, early intervention teams, social care and education providers to ensure vulnerable and at-risk children are appropriately safeguarded and supported, and that we’re addressing the root causes of their behaviour.

“Throughout the afternoon we’ll be available to chat to Bridgwater residents about their feelings of safety, youth violence, exploitation and support services available to those who might need it.

“Together, we can make our town a safer place to live and pave the way for a brighter future for our youngest community members.”

This collaborative approach allows professionals to share their diverse expertise while also strengthening partnerships between organisations. The aim is to have meaningful conversations with young people and local residents about staying safe, making informed decisions, and accessing support services when needed.