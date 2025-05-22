 Leave site Skip to content
CCTV appeal after theft of e-bike – Bristol

Posted on 22 May 2025, at 16:07 in Appeals

He is described as a white, with facial hair, wearing black jeans, a dark-coloured coat with a mustard inner lining in the hood, a grey cap and black and red trainers.

We have issued CCTV of a man officers want to identify in connection with a burglary in Bristol.

Officers are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information after a black and yellow electric bike which was stolen from a communal hallway of a property on Jacob Street, Bristol.

The incident happened around 7am on Sunday 23 March.

The stolen e-bike

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225084381, or complete our online appeals form.