CCTV appeal following burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people in connection with a burglary investigation.

We believe they may have information into the incident which took place at a shop in Anchor Road, in Coleford, on 12 March.

At around 2am, three unknown people gained entry to the shop near Frome and caused damage to the building and stole cigarettes and vapes.

Officers have so far conducted house-to-house enquiries and CCTV trawls and forensic analysis.

We are asking the public if they witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or are aware of anyone trying to sell large quantities of tobacco or vapes, to call 101 and quote reference 5225073518.