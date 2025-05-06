CCTV issued following attempted motorbike theft – Pill

Officers investigating an attempted motor vehicle theft are appealing for the public’s help.

We would like help to identify three people we wish to speak with in relation to an incident which took place in Pill.

The three males are thought to be in their late teens to early 20s and are all wearing motorcycle helmets which we are hoping someone may recognise.

Officers are investigating an attempted motorcycle theft in Westward Drive on 8 December at around 11pm, in which unknown offenders attempted to steal the motorcycle but were disturbed by the victim’s partner.