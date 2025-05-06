CCTV issued in burglary investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to identify in connection with a burglary investigation in Bristol.

Between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Tuesday 28 January, a man went into a property in St George’s Road and stole a backpack, cash, jewellery and a digital camera.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and forensic enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation.

The man in the image is described as being south Asian, in his mid-twenties, about 5ft 5ins, of stocky build, with a beard. He was wearing a black turban, a big dark-coloured jacket, dark trousers and he had with him a rucksack and carrier bag.