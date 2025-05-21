Closure order extension granted for Bristol business linked to anti-social behaviour

Officers have secured a closure order extension for a business linked with anti-social behaviour.

A further three-month extended closure order was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 May for The Euro Discount Shop, in Stapleton Road, Bristol.

The original closure order was granted on Thursday 13 February after the business was found to be selling non-compliant vapes, illegal tobacco and nitrous oxide.

Magistrates were once again told how the shop had previously made a significant contribution to anti-social behaviour on Stapleton Road.

Anti-Social Behaviour Coordinator Tina McIvor said: “When we first requested the closure order, we evidenced the impact this shop was having on the local community. Large groups would regularly gather outside the shop, day and night, and leaving drug paraphernalia such as empty nitrous oxide cannisters.

“The initial closure order gave residents much-needed respite from the noise nuisance as well.

“It is through the reporting and intelligence gathering that we are able to secure closure orders on properties and businesses such as this, and we encourage others to report any anti-social behaviour to us.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Tooth said: “Residents who live nearby the shop have told us their quality of life has improved massively and they are seeing significantly less anti-social behaviour since the business closed.

“Anti-social behaviour and associated crimes have a detrimental impact on the lives of our community. In the past, we have had residents looking to move or not wanting to go out because of anti-social behaviour in their communities.

“We are committed to cracking down on this behaviour, so everyone can feel safe in their homes and in their communities.”

The extended closure order will be in place for a further three months, and officers will now explore a permanent closure order for the business.