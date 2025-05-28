Dashcam appeal after stolen car catches fire in Portishead collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car reported as stolen was driven dangerously at speed before crashing in Portishead.

A red Citroen C3 collided with a rock in a memorial garden before catching alight during an incident on Slade Road, at the junction with Roath Road, at around 10.15am on Friday 9 May.

The first offender who was driving the car has been described as a white woman, in her early twenties, with dark hair wearing a white top and jeans. The passenger is described as a white man, also in his early twenties.

There were several people in the area at the time of the incident who may have dashcam footage or other information which could assist with our enquiries.

Officers would also like to speak to a man who fought the fire after the collision.

This is being treated as an isolated incident and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.