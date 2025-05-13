Dog unit Sergeant recognised with national award

A retiring police Sergeant with almost 30 years of service has been recognised with a national award.

Dog Unit Sergeant Nick Dalrymple was celebrating the most recent General Purpose and Specialist Search Dog passing out ceremony on Thursday 24 April when he was told he would be the recipient of the National Police Chief Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nick is no stranger to the spotlight having been presented with several awards and accolades over the span of his 25-year-long career.

(L-R) Insp Ricki Lippiatt, PC Harry Sims, winner PC Peter Flinn, ACC Joanne Hall, PC Emma Sipson and Sgt Nick Dalrymple at the awards ceremony of the National Police Dogs Trial.

Joining the dog unit as a handler in 2004, Nick established himself as a hugely respected leader and role model on a local and national level.

He has a proven track record in delivering high-quality dog training since becoming Sergeant and Chief Dog Instructor in 2022.

He has ensured the new College of Policing Authorised Professional Practice (APP) for Police Dogs is fully implemented and he has contributed significantly to the restructuring of the unit to ensure the very best service to local communities.

Nick’s career has seen him travel the length and breadth of the country and internationally with his various dogs over the years. His deployments have included Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, G7 and NATO summits, COP26 summit, the London 2012 Olympic Games, 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and, most recently, the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Nick is also the only dog handler who has won an unprecedented three National Police Dog Trials, on each occasion with a different dog. The trails are critical to operational policing as they ensure the highest level of skills for handlers and dogs. This year, Nick will undertake the role of Head Judge for the trials, where he will be presented with his award.

Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said: “Nick’s leadership and service in policing has been outstanding throughout his 25-year career. “He is an exemplary police officer and committed to dog handling, training and leading an ever-growing Dog Unit which delivers and supports operations across the force area from Minehead to Bath and beyond. “Nick is widely regarded within the police dog community as one of the most skilled dog handlers the police service has ever produced and, as he nears the end of his final year as a police officer and dog handler, he continues to thrive and challenge himself to grow and improve through his commitment to police dog handling. “The recognition of this national awards is both well-deserved and well earned.”

Nick was honoured with the award at the National Police Dog Trials last weekend and is set to enjoy a well-earned retirement in the summer.