Driver’s suspended jail term over injury collision

A 20-year-old man has been handed a suspended prison term and ordered to pay compensation after his dangerous driving at a car meet in Avonmouth led to a collision with a pedestrian, which left her with serious injuries.

Taylor Stacey, of Wilnecote in Tamworth, Staffordshire, admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 1 May.

He was handed a 22-month jail term, suspended for two years, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Stacey was also disqualified from driving for three years and won’t be able to drive again until he passes a test of competence.

Police were called to attend a car meet involving around 40 vehicles in Poplar Way, Avonmouth, on the evening of November 18, 2023.

During this event, a white BMW driven by Stacey clipped a kerb after he lost control on a roundabout, causing the vehicle to spin 180 degrees and mount a central reservation pavement.

The car struck a 20-year-old woman who was on the pavement, leaving her with serious injuries, including multiple fractures, including to her skull, as well as other internal injuries.

The incident was caught on mobile phone footage which was posted on social media.

Footage showing a white BMW being driven dangerously and losing control near a crowd of onlookers

Investigating officer PC Edward Walsh said: “Taylor Stacey had a flagrant disregard for public safety that night, including attempting to carry out a drift manoeuvre on a roundabout, which directly led to the collision in which a young woman suffered extremely serious injuries. “To carry out the drifting manoeuvre, Stacey deliberately placed the car into sports plus mode which reduced the traction control system. “Our thoughts and best wishes are with the victim, who suffered some horrible injuries from which she’s still recovering. “This case is a powerful reminder that while these meets can be a celebration for car enthusiasts, public safety must never be compromised. We urge all drivers to consider the risks and always drive within the law, to prevent needless outcomes like this.”

If you encounter any dangerous driving, please report it to us on 101 or alternatively you can upload dashcam footage on our website.