Former police officer jailed following criminal convictions
A former police officer convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour offences has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
PC Mitchell Curtis, 34, (pictured below) was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 22 May).
Curtis was found guilty of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional suffocation and criminal damage, following a trial.
The offences occurred in South Gloucestershire and were committed while Curtis was off-duty.
At an accelerated misconduct hearing, held in February, he was found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned.
He’s been added to a national barred list so he can never work in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Lawrie said Curtis’ was “deceitful” and his conduct and actions were that of “a bully”. He said Curtis had made the victim feel she wouldn’t be taken seriously if she were to report him, and he went onto praise her courage.
Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “Mitchell Curtis is a manipulative and violent offender and he’s now facing the consequences of his criminal behaviour.
“The sentencing hearing gives us a further opportunity to emphasise how courageous the victim has been throughout.
“I hope the outcome of the judicial and misconduct proceedings show how seriously we take offences like this and that we’ll be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators of abuse.”