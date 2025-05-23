Former police officer jailed following criminal convictions

There is 1 related update to this story 19 February 2025:Former PC barred from policing after criminal convictions

A former police officer convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour offences has been jailed for three-and-a-half years. ​

PC Mitchell Curtis, 34, (pictured below) was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 22 May). ​

Curtis was found guilty of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional suffocation and criminal damage, following a trial. ​

The offences occurred in South Gloucestershire and were committed while Curtis was off-duty.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing, held in February, he was found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned. ​

He’s been added to a national barred list so he can never work in policing or other law enforcement agencies again. ​

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Lawrie said Curtis’ was “deceitful” and his conduct and actions were that of “a bully”. He said Curtis had made the victim feel she wouldn’t be taken seriously if she were to report him, and he went onto praise her courage. ​