Former teacher charged with non-recent sexual offences – Bath

A 90-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with non-recent sexual offences committed against a boy.

Derek Barker, of Limpley Stoke, will appear at Bath Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (22 May), after being charged with three offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in the mid-1970s at Monkton Combe School in Bath, where he was a teacher at the time.

As criminal proceedings are active against this defendant, it’s important there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice the ongoing case.

If you have information or concerns and want to speak to someone in the investigation team, please contact us through our website using the reference number 5225116048 or you can call us on 101, giving the same reference number to the call handler.

If you want to find out more about the support available to victims of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you can found out more on the ‘When you are ready’ website