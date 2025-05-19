Investigation underway after motorist assaulted following A303 incident
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage of an assault on the A303 between Sparkford and Wincanton.
It happened at about 10.50am on Tuesday 1 April after two vehicles pulled into a layby following a road-related incident.
A man who had been the passenger in a blue Volvo XC60 reportedly punched and threatened the man driving the other car, a white Range Rover.
