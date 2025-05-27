Jail sentence for man who committed series of burglaries in Taunton

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for two years and seven months for a series of burglaries in Taunton which included a mobility scooter being stolen from a vulnerable man.​

Konrad Hicner, of no fixed address (pictured above), admitted four counts of burglary and was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday (23 May).​

Hicner committed the offences between October 2024 and February 2025.​

The mobility scooter was stolen from a residential underground car-park in Compass Rise on 19 October.​

He also stole a purse containing bank cards from a property in Galmington Road; tried to enter a property in Hoveland Drive but was disturbed by the owner through a video doorbell, and was disturbed by another victim after breaking into a property in Belmont Drive, stealing a bag which was later found discarded.​