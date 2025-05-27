Jail sentence for man who committed series of burglaries in Taunton
A 40-year-old man has been jailed for two years and seven months for a series of burglaries in Taunton which included a mobility scooter being stolen from a vulnerable man.
Konrad Hicner, of no fixed address (pictured above), admitted four counts of burglary and was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday (23 May).
Hicner committed the offences between October 2024 and February 2025.
The mobility scooter was stolen from a residential underground car-park in Compass Rise on 19 October.
He also stole a purse containing bank cards from a property in Galmington Road; tried to enter a property in Hoveland Drive but was disturbed by the owner through a video doorbell, and was disturbed by another victim after breaking into a property in Belmont Drive, stealing a bag which was later found discarded.
PC Mattie Kasperek said: “Burglary is an invasive and disruptive crime which we treat extremely seriously.
“Hicner’s opportunistic offending caused the victims significant distress and inconvenience. Stealing a mobility scooter is a particularly callous act.
“We welcome the custodial sentence and hope it sends out a warning to others that we’re determined to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”