Man admits Bridgwater shoplifting

A shoplifter who targeted shops across Bridgwater has admitted multiple counts of theft and assaulting shop staff.

Corrie Moore, 25, of Beech Road in Bridgwater, pleaded guilty to five offences when he appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 May.

He was bailed to appear before magistrates in Taunton on 3 July.

Moore was charged with three counts of theft and two counts of assault after he was arrested by officers earlier this month.

The charges related to three incidents in Bridgwater last month:

On April 2, he entered a shop in Taunton Road where he assaulted a member of staff and stole food and laundry detergent.

The following day, at a supermarket in Westonzoyland Road, he again assaulted an employee before stealing Easter eggs and food.

The third incident happened at a shop in Bath Road on 7 April when he stole two fishing rods.

He was arrested on 21 April before being charged with the five offences.

On top of these, a further 52 offences will be taken into consideration at his sentencing hearing in July.

Investigating officer Jim Fowler said: “We know the damage shoplifting causes to our communities and it’s an issue we take very seriously. “Shop staff should not have to worry about being assaulted and we work tirelessly to make sure those committing these crimes are brought to justice through the courts. He added: “Moore is a prolific offender who has not only shown complete disregard for the welfare of shop staff, but has also done significant financial damage to businesses. “We are working closely with businesses to make it easier to report these incidents to us and would encourage any incidents of this nature to be reported to us so we can investigate and take action – as we’ve done in this case.”

Incidents of shoplifting can be reported through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/brc. If a crime is in progress, call 999.