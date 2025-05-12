Man arrested after Bristol assault

A man has been arrested by officers investigating the assault of a man in Castle Park in Bristol on Saturday 10 May.

We were called at 6.54pm and officers found the injured man nearby in Union Street. He was taken to hospital with a knife wound that was not believed to be life-threatening. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Yesterday (11 May), officers arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession with intent to supply and class B drug.

Neighbourhood Inspector Adam Dolling said: “This was a shocking incident and we will not tolerate knife crime in our communities. “Extra police patrols will be in place across the area over the coming days as we continue to work to identify those responsible. “Our investigation is continuing and has so far led to the arrest of one man who remains in police custody. “If you have any information and have not yet spoken to an officer, please contact us.”

If you have any information that may help our investigation, call 101 and use the reference number 5225130976.