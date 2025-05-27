Man charged with burglary in Filton

A man has been arrested and charged with offences including burglary in Filton.

Cassius Adamson, aged 43, of Wordsworth Road, Horfield, was charged on Wednesday 21 May.

Adamson was charged with burglary at a property in Filton, on 17 May. He is also charged with an attempted burglary in Stoke Lane, Westbury-on-Trym, on 7 May.

He is also charged with possession of crack cocaine and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 26 June.