Man given 12-year jail term for knife attack

A man has been handed a 12-year jail term and four years on extended licence after repeatedly stabbing a woman in Bath.

Matthew Jones, 29, of Ivy Avenue, Southdown, Bath, attacked Emma Kirk, 25, after she told him they wouldn’t be anything more than friends.

He insisted on meeting her in a lane off Dransfield Way on Monday 26 February 2024, so she could hand back gifts that he had bought her.

At 4.20pm Jones was being restrained by members of the public after stabbing Emma, and police had been called.

After his arrest Jones described himself as “a monster”.

Emma suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts to her neck, face, head, abdomen and hands. Surgeons told her family the knife had been millimetres from a key artery and it was “a miracle” she survived.

The prompt actions of members of the public, intervening and giving first aid, and the quick response of emergency services are credited with saving her life.

Emma needed emergency surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Her injuries meant she couldn’t tell officers about the attack until 10 days later.

In his initial interview, Matthew Jones gave police officers a prepared statement, in which he denied deliberately stabbing Emma, saying he was acting in self-defence, and he could only assume she was injured during their struggle.

Later, Jones entered a guilty plea to an offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, accepting that he did deliberately stab her, not in self-defence, but intending to cause her serious harm. He continued to deny any intention to kill.

In April 2025 he was found not guilty of attempted murder and possessing a knife by the jury following a trial.

The sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court today, Friday 9 May, was for the charge he had previously admitted: causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

In a harrowing personal statement read to the court Emma described the immediate physical impact of the attack in which she suffered more than 15 knife wounds to her head, neck and body, saying she thought she was going to die.

She has suffered irreparable nerve damage to her neck and hands, requires further treatment and is expected to lose feeling in a finger on one hand and a thumb on the other.

As well as the permanent physical injuries, Emma is still suffering the after-effects of the attack on her emotional well-being.

She said: “I had to move back home with my parents so they could provide me with the physical and psychological support I needed. At a time when the word should have felt exciting to me, I felt stripped on my independence as a young professional woman, feeling too scared to leave my parents’ home for months. “Having to return to court so many times and relive the traumatic experience has been incredibly difficult for me and has been a huge mental setback in my overall recovery. “The physical and emotional pain I have endured has left a lasting impact on my life, and I continue to struggle with the trauma that was inflicted on me.”

Emma’s father John also provided an impact statement, adding: “We provided total care for weeks. [Emma] had been so badly affected by the attack that she needed the continual support and reassurance of my wife or me. For many weeks she was so frightened that she could not sleep alone and my wife had to sleep with her … “She, and to an extent us, no longer felt safe in our own home … This fear is still affecting the whole of my family. Over the last 15 months my family’s life has been totally dominated by the horrific attack Emma suffered and the aftermath … “The family has been to court on numerous occasions … and watch[ed] a video of her covered in blood saying she thought she was going to die and please tell her family that she loved us. None of us will ever forget what we saw and heard … “Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am to those brave members of the public who intervened to save Emma’s life that day. I will never be able to thank them enough for their bravery … “The after-effects of this attack will probably never completely go away. The main positive of course is that Emma is still with us. She has shown herself to be a brave and courageous woman, who is loved by many and who will with the support of her family and friends get through this.”