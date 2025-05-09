Man given 24-year jail sentence for rape and assault offences against two women
A man who raped and assaulted two women has been jailed for 24 years.
William Chalkley, 40, of Court Barton, Crewkerne, was jailed yesterday (Thursday 8 May) at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, after he was unanimously found guilty following a trial in March.
He was sentenced for 11 counts of rape and one count each of assault by penetration, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm. The offences were committed against two women between the mid 2010s and mid 2020s.
The court heard how Chalkley had raped and sexually assaulted one woman before seeking out his next victim who he later assaulted and raped.
In an impact statement, one of the victims said: “When I was told Chalkley had been found guilty, I burst into tears. I was so relieved to hear those words.
“One of the main reasons why I wanted to pursue this case was so he could not hurt another woman and to get justice for those of us who had been affected by his behaviour and his crimes. I feel this has now been achieved.
“He completely destroyed me as a person. He took away a lot of my life, but each day I am becoming a stronger person. I now want to move on with my life and be the person I want and deserve to be.”
In an impact statement, Chalkley’s second victim said: “From the point that this incident happened I was in complete disbelief… I was terrified of him hurting me again. I constantly questioned whether I could have done something to prevent this situation ever happening. I felt trapped.
“This has changed my life. I need to rebuild my whole self and life again. I want to be back to the me before this happened.
“I am so lucky I have the fantastic support of my family and close friendship group. I do not know what I would have done without their unwavering support. I am also thankful to the police who have been with me every step of the way and have constantly been there when I needed them.”
In a joint statement, the two investigating officers DC Nicola Raybould and DC Simon Ledbury said: “We wish to thank the victims in this case who, through their incredible strength, courage and determination, have brought a dangerous offender to justice.
“Chalkley has refused to accept the severity of his actions against the two victims and has shown no remorse throughout the investigation and at court.
“The two victims expressed throughout the police investigation that they did not want any more women to be victims of Chalkley. Their commitment to ensure justice is served has resulted in him receiving a lengthy custodial sentence.
“We hope this conviction sends out an important message – any acts of violence towards women and girls will never be tolerated and every victim deserves to be heard and supported.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit the This is not an Excuse website for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.