Man given 24-year jail sentence for rape and assault offences against two women

A man who raped and assaulted two women has been jailed for 24 years.

William Chalkley, 40, of Court Barton, Crewkerne, was jailed yesterday (Thursday 8 May) at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, after he was unanimously found guilty following a trial in March.

He was sentenced for 11 counts of rape and one count each of assault by penetration, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm. The offences were committed against two women between the mid 2010s and mid 2020s.

The court heard how Chalkley had raped and sexually assaulted one woman before seeking out his next victim who he later assaulted and raped.

In an impact statement, one of the victims said: “When I was told Chalkley had been found guilty, I burst into tears. I was so relieved to hear those words.

“One of the main reasons why I wanted to pursue this case was so he could not hurt another woman and to get justice for those of us who had been affected by his behaviour and his crimes. I feel this has now been achieved.

“He completely destroyed me as a person. He took away a lot of my life, but each day I am becoming a stronger person. I now want to move on with my life and be the person I want and deserve to be.”

In an impact statement, Chalkley’s second victim said: “From the point that this incident happened I was in complete disbelief… I was terrified of him hurting me again. I constantly questioned whether I could have done something to prevent this situation ever happening. I felt trapped.

“This has changed my life. I need to rebuild my whole self and life again. I want to be back to the me before this happened.

“I am so lucky I have the fantastic support of my family and close friendship group. I do not know what I would have done without their unwavering support. I am also thankful to the police who have been with me every step of the way and have constantly been there when I needed them.”​