Man in hospital after serious assault in Weston-super-Mare

A man remains in hospital following a serious assault in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Thursday 15 May.

The incident happened in Ashcombe Road at about 3.15am on Thursday 15 May.

The victim, who is in their 40s, was taken to hospital with knife injuries, initially considered to be potentially life-threatening. He is currently in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector George Pettingell said: “Enquiries at the scene were completed overnight, but we continue to review CCTV footage in an attempt to identify those responsible. “This was a really serious attack and we’d urge anyone with information to please contact us. “We are aware there was an altercation in the area around Osborne Road and Earlham Grove at about 10.45pm on Wednesday 14 May and we are keeping an open mind whether the two incidents are linked. “We are keen to speak to any witnesses or members of the public who may be in possession of CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries. “Neighbourhood officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area and will be happy to speak with anyone who has concerns.”

People who can help our investigation are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225135467, or complete our online form. Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555111.