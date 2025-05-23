Man jailed after admitting to killing ‘beloved’ 86-year-old churchwarden

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting to killing a pensioner in Somerset last year.

David Parish, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 23 May) and was handed a six-year custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty in January to the manslaughter of 86-year-old Beryl Purdy by diminished responsibility.

The court was told how Parish – who at the time had been residing in a mental health unit in Taunton – had absconded from the unit on Monday 27 March and made his way to the nearby village of Broomfield.

After leaving the unit, Parish went to a nearby barber and had his hair cut short and his beard shaved off.

Prosecutor, Anna Vigars KC, told the court how Parish had tried to pull a man from a car as he drove away from the car park in Fyne Court, a National Trust property in Somerset, but had been unsuccessful.

A short time later, Parish had gained access to a home nearby. It was then that he attacked Beryl Purdy with an umbrella and she tragically succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation was launched by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) who worked hard to unpick the events of that day and overcome the complexities the case presented.

Parish was arrested at 8.40pm the same evening by patrol officers who noticed him walking along the verge of a local road. He told them he was returning home after a day at work on a nearby farm and gave a false name.

Parish was initially sectioned to a secure facility in Devon where he was later released into custody and charged.

The court was told that Parish had been of previous good character and he did not know Beryl.

Beryl, known to her friends and family as Bez, was a much-loved member of the Broomfield community and had been a church warden for 20 years before her untimely death.

Beryl Purdy.

Following the sentencing, Bez’s family said: “We would like to thank the police for their meticulous work in proving who was responsible for the brutal and fatal attack on our beloved wife, mother and granny, Bez Purdy.

“We are serving a life sentence of torment knowing that we were unable to save Bez from her attacker and the outcome of sentencing today also means that her attacker avoids a life sentence. We would not wish our hell on any other family and urge for a review of how the community can be protected from people with severe mental health issues.”

Speaking after the sentence, DI Debbie Hatch added: “This was a deeply tragic incident in which Bez lost her life in the most distressing of circumstances inside her own home.

“Our thoughts remain first and foremost with her family and friends, who have shown great strength throughout what has been an incredibly difficult time.

“This case highlights the complex intersection between mental health and criminal justice. While the defendant’s illness does not excuse his actions, it has been recognised as a key factor in the tragic events which unfolded.

“I want to commend the investigation team, specialist medical professionals and Crown Prosecution Service for their diligence and professionalism throughout this sensitive case.

“Most importantly, I want to pay tribute to Bez and the life she led. She was described by those who knew her as an incredibly caring lady and beloved by all who met her. Her death has left a profound void in the lives of many, and we hope today’s outcome provides at least a degree of closure to those mourning her loss.”