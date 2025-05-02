Man jailed after breaking partner’s jaw

A man who committed a string of assaults on his partner over a five-year period has been jailed for two and a half years.

In February 2025 Jack Woodman, 33, of Tennis Court Road, Kingswood, was convicted by a jury of one count of grievous bodily harm and two of actual bodily harm. He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 14 April.

The court heard that Woodman was verbally and physically abusive towards his 28-year-old partner, Crystal Taffs, often in front of their two young children, between 2017 and 2022.

Woodman’s assaults escalated from abuse to hair pulling, punching and in November 2018, he broke her jaw, then left her in pain and went out with his friends.

Ms Taffs required surgery as her jaw was broken in two places.

On 19 June, 2022, Ms Taffs collected Woodman from a casino, where he had lost significantly. He was angry and took it out on her, hitting her face while holding a phone and glasses case.

He said he hoped he’d broken her jaw again, continued to verbally abuse her and poured a drink over her.

When they reached their home Ms Taffs waited for Woodman to go inside before fleeing in the car with her children, who had witnessed what happened. She bravely reported the abuse to police.

If you have been affected by domestic abuse, you can find information here: Support for victims of domestic abuse | Avon and Somerset Police