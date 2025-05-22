Man jailed after stealing thousands of pounds worth of property – Bristol

A man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after thousands of pounds of property – including a van and power tools – were stolen in Bristol.

Manawar Hussain-Butt, aged 42, of Colliers Gardens, Backwell, pleaded guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 21 May).

On 13 July 2023, Hussain-Butt entered a property in the St George area of Bristol and stole property valued at £7,502, which included two laptops, a credit card, gold jewellery, a bin bag of high-value designer clothes and £450 in cash.

Hussain-Butt stole a Citroën Relay van and power tools on 13 February this year. Some of these items have been recovered and returned to the victim.

He was jailed for two years and two months for the offences.