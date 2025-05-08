Man jailed for murder of Olivia Wood in Frome

A life sentence has been handed down to the ‘unspeakably evil’ man who murdered 29-year-old conservationist Olivia Wood in Frome last year.

Kieron Goodwin, 33, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (8 May) to life in prison with a minimum term of 35 years having been convicted of Olivia’s killing, and 15 further offences against her and three other women.

In statements read out in court, Olivia’s family spoke of the ‘mountain of agonising pain’ her murder had caused, while the other three victims spoke about the significant and long-term effect of his offending on each of them.

Goodwin, of Frome, was convicted in April of 12 offences after a five-week trial and earlier admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against each victim.

He had been in a relationship with Olivia for fewer than three months when he fatally strangled her on 30 July.

Olivia Wood

The police investigation found a packed suitcase and bags filled with Olivia’s clothes and toiletries, which the jury was told this suggested she was planning to leave.

During the sentencing hearing, the court was told about the impact of Olivia’s loss on her family, and of the effect of his physical and psychological abuse on the three surviving victims.

Her mum, Astrid Wood, spoke of her ‘loving, hardworking and helpful’ daughter whose compassion sparked her interest in nature, particularly protecting small animals.

She said: “A hole has been severed and bitten out of my heart, out of my womb. It hurts. I feel sick. I am limping inside with pain. I gave life to Olivia and no-one, no person on this earth was allowed to take her life away. She will never walk through my front door again; I cannot hear her footsteps ever again.

“She gave me purpose. She was beautiful and confident walking her path, she knew where she wanted to be.

“I miss her voice, her laugh, her warmth, her stories from work, her experiences with the little animals that she loved so much. There was always a beetle or a bumblebee to rescue.”

Olivia Wood

On Tuesday 30 July 2024, Olivia, the youngest of four sisters, was found seriously unwell in Goodwin’s Frome flat by paramedics. She died in hospital later that day with her family at her side.

In their victim personal statements read out in court, Olivia’s sisters spoke of their closeness and the impact of her loss.

“Our lives have always been deeply entwined,” Tamara Wood said. “She is one of us, and we are one of her.

“This loss will never leave me. A deep empty chasm sits in my heart like a heavy black stone. This shouldn’t have happened. She was too young, taken far too soon.”

Kyra Wood, the eldest sister, said: “The defendant lied and lied. He preyed on Olivia’s good nature. He knew she couldn’t drive away from anyone who might harm themselves. She turned around.

“Olivia’s kindness has inadvertently saved another woman from her death.”

Soscha Seymour said: “If the defendant had any decency, he would have admitted to his actions and prevented what we have all had to endure over the past five weeks.

“He instead chose cowardice and a disgusting, misogynistic assassination of Olivia’s character in an attempt to weasel out of the vile actions he has committed.

“She had a big heart and only ever gave her kindness, which was manipulated in such a way that has made her out to be someone she is not.

“Not only has her life been taken by this monster, but her reputation too. I want this to be my opportunity to say loud and clear that Olivia was not this person and her memory does not deserve to be tarnished by the allegations made during this trial.”

Olivia Wood

As well as the murder of Olivia, Goodwin was also sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour against her having pleaded guilty to the offence.

He also admitted the latter offence against three other victims. He denied – but was found guilty of – the following offences against them:

Four counts of rape

Five counts of causing person to engage in sexual activity without consent

One count of sexual assault by penetration

One count of intentional strangulation

Alongside his prison sentence, the judge also granted indefinite restraining orders preventing Goodwin from contacting three other victims.

In their victim personal statements read out in court, they each said Goodwin’s offending continues to affect their lives.

One said: “My life has been spent in survival mode, and somehow I have continued to survive.

“The aftermath has been the most devastating, as I did not recognise how truly awful what I went through was. I am still not fully comprehending the gravity, even whilst being involved in a murder trial.

“I feel very trapped in my current life and still feel overwhelmed and anxious about what the future holds for me. My future still seems unfathomable, scary and daunting to me.”

Another said: “The effects of what he did to me are still something I live with every single day. The trauma he inflicted on me shaped the person I have become, affecting my mental health, my ability to work full time, my relationships, my trust in people, and my sense of safety in the world.

“He may have moved on to harm others, but I am still carrying the weight of what he did to me. I am standing here today because my pain deserves to be acknowledged.”

The third said: “He made his abuse so discreet to the outside world that no one would ever have known what went on behind closed doors, so I felt alone.

“I now know that I am stronger than I ever gave myself credit for, and so are his other victims. During this process, for the first time since I met Kieron, I have felt believed, validated, and supported by everyone in the process and this is the one thing he can’t take away from me.”

Det Supt Lorett Spierenburg, the senior investigating officer, said: “We know how special Olivia was – her kindness and compassion for others, not only people, but also for wildlife has become so clearly evident over these past nine months.