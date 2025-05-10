Man jailed for “sickening sexual offences” against teenage girl

A rapist has been jailed for 12 years after taking a child in North Somerset six years ago and sexually assaulting her.

Stuart Hand, from Long Ashton, has been sentenced after being found guilty of non-recent offences committed against a teenage girl.

Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Friday 9 May) heard how the victim feared she would die and has been left ‘completely traumatised’ by what Hand did.

Hand, 38, was driving in Pill in February 2019 when he approached the victim — who he did not know — and offered her a lift. Over the course of the next few hours he drove around and gave the victim alcohol and drugs.

Later that same evening he engaged in sexual activity with the child in the car before taking her to his home address where he raped her.

Hand drove the girl home the following morning.

The victim reported the offences to police in 2022, prompting a criminal investigation.

Hand was charged in 2023 with the following offences:

Rape of a female under 16

Sexual activity with a child under 16

Incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity

Taking a child without lawful authority

He denied all six offences but was found guilty following a trial in March 2025.

The victim, who is now an adult, prepared a statement for the court ahead of today’s sentencing hearing.

She said: “This man took away my sense of safety and trust, my childhood, and a part of me I will never get back. What he did left me completely traumatised — emotionally and mentally.

“I was absolutely terrified that night. I thought I was going to die and that I might not survive. That fear has stayed with me, even now, six years later. It affects me in ways that are hard to explain, but impossible to ignore.

“Certain songs or sights take me straight back to that time. If I see a car like his, I freeze. I break down when I hear a certain song from that night, whether I’m at home, out with family or even when I was on holiday with my mum in a restaurant — I break down in tears.

“It’s like I’m reliving it, again and again. Not just sounds but smells too, they remind me of that night and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to shake that off.”

She added: “He has had years of freedom while I’ve been living with the consequences of what he did. Coming forward and going through this process has been incredibly hard, but I did it because I wanted justice — not just for myself, but to protect others from what I’ve gone through.

“I ask the court to recognise how serious and long-lasting the impact of this crime has been. No sentence can undo what’s been done, but I hope it reflects the damage caused and the years I’ve spent, and will have to continue to spend, trying to rebuild my life.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Hand was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.