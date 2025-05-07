A newly released BBC documentary features our Night Light Team, capturing the work of officers and Barnardo’s working alongside on-street sex workers in Bristol to identify, protect, and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable children.

‘The Sex Detectives: Keeping Kids Safe’ shows a rare glimpse into a world that is often hidden or misunderstood. Night Light is a joint initiative between Avon and Somerset Police and Barnardo’s that seeks to build trusting relationships with women whose insight, bravery, and care help to safeguard young people and disrupt those who seek to exploit them.

The BBC was granted exclusive access to accompany the Night Light team over several shifts across the last 12 months, following the team as they gathered key intelligence to help prevent harm, protect children, and bring sex offenders to justice.

Night Light was launched in 2020 by Social Worker Jo Ritchie from Barnardo’s and is now co-led by Sex Work Liaison Officer Rose Brown from Avon and Somerset Police, who both feature in the documentary. Jo and Rose recognised the crucial role that sex workers can play in safeguarding vulnerable children. Rose said:

“These women are the eyes and ears on the street, they know far more than we do and we realised what a vital resource they are in not only identifying dangerous sex offenders that pose a risk to women but also to protecting and safeguarding any young children who are out on the street and at risk of exploitation themselves.”

In 2024, the Night Light team had 124 conversations with sex workers, which led to 65 reports about dangerous men, with many linked to sex offences. Through this work, the team have been able to identify vulnerable children who have been safeguarded, as a direct result of information gathered through the Night Light programme.

The film shows the officers interacting with on-street sex workers, asking if they have any concerns around under 18’s and checking on their safeguarding and wellbeing. Many of the women have experienced trauma and sexual abuse from a young age themselves and so recognise the signs of exploitation amongst other young children and are passionate about changing the narrative for today’s children.

They are also shown images of dangerous sex offenders and warned to avoid them. This information exchange is vital for the team’s efforts to safeguard both children and the women, who frequently disclose experiences of serious sexual assault and violence.

Rose shared: “Most of the women have been through sexual exploitation when they were younger. One example was a lady who ran from an abusive home when she was 13 and found herself being groomed and exploited into drugs and sex with older men. Other examples of women being beaten up and attacked, trapped, or sexually abused are not uncommon for the Night Light team to hear.

“It’s sad, some of the women have had the most horrendous experiences and they just find themselves in this cycle of trauma where they use drugs to numb it. That’s one of the worst things; the women just get so dehumanised by society.”

Data from the One25 charity highlights the extreme vulnerabilities faced by women involved in street-based sex work, with 98 per cent of women known to the charity having been sexually assaulted while working and 89 per cent physically assaulted.

The BBC film humanises the women involved in sex work, showing the essential insight, courage, and care they bring to safeguarding work. They are often the eyes and ears of the street — and their voices, so often unheard, are critical to protecting others.

Jo Ritchie from Barnardo’s said:

“Women involved in street sex work are so often misunderstood, stereotyped, and face stigma both in services and in wider society. We’re hopeful that this documentary will help to challenge this and that they will be seen for who they are – some of the bravest and most resilient individuals who are passionate about helping vulnerable children.”

Often the Night Light team will join up with another police operation, Op Boss, which targets the perpetrators within the night-time exploitation of street-workers and children. This allows a comprehensive approach: the Night Light team flag men seen picking up sex workers and officers will then disrupt their activities.

First-time offenders are often placed on a change course, where they learn about the vulnerabilities of sex workers and engage in powerful exercises to understand the impact of their actions. Over 1,000 men have gone through this course since it started, with 95 per cent not reoffending.

You can watch the documentary here: On The Front Line – The Sex Detectives: Keeping Kids Safe – BBC iPlayer.