Shoplifters jailed for ‘brazen’ offences in Taunton

Two serial shoplifters have been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds worth of items from retailers across Taunton this year.

Kim Parkhouse, aged 36, and Mark Cripps, aged 45, both from Taunton, were both sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 May after two separate investigations.

Parkhouse was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for her involvement in 10 shop thefts between 5 March and 18 May this year where £1,962 worth of items were stolen, including cleaning products, garden furniture and children’s toys, from WH Smith’s, Homesense and B&M.

Cripps was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison, which included a previous 18-week suspended sentence being revoked due to his latest offences. He was involved in seven shop thefts between 3 March and 30 April this year where £1,768 worth of items were stolen, which included electrical items, garden furniture and cleaning products at shops including Homesense and B&M.