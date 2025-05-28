Shoplifters jailed for ‘brazen’ offences in Taunton
Two serial shoplifters have been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds worth of items from retailers across Taunton this year.
Kim Parkhouse, aged 36, and Mark Cripps, aged 45, both from Taunton, were both sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 May after two separate investigations.
Parkhouse was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for her involvement in 10 shop thefts between 5 March and 18 May this year where £1,962 worth of items were stolen, including cleaning products, garden furniture and children’s toys, from WH Smith’s, Homesense and B&M.
Cripps was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison, which included a previous 18-week suspended sentence being revoked due to his latest offences. He was involved in seven shop thefts between 3 March and 30 April this year where £1,768 worth of items were stolen, which included electrical items, garden furniture and cleaning products at shops including Homesense and B&M.
PC Spencer Bishop, of Somerset West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know the damage shoplifting causes to our communities and it’s an issue we take very seriously.
“Parkhouse and Cripps are both prolific offenders who have shown complete disregard for the financial damage they have caused to businesses.
“In one incident, Cripps entered a store with another man and selected a large piece of garden furniture to the value of £699, picked it up, and brazenly left the store making no attempt to pay.
“In another incident, Parkhouse entered a store with two others and selected a sofa and chairs to the value of £1,033.
“We’ll continue to work tirelessly to make sure those committing these crimes are brought to justice through the courts.”