Special Constable to appear in court after harassment charge

A Special Constable is due to appear in court after being charged with harassment without fear of violence following an investigation.

James Mouzoure, 35, who is based in Somerset, has been charged with harassing a woman between August and October 2024. He’ll appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 8 May).

The allegations relate to the sending of text, phone and social media messages to a woman known to him.

He was suspended from duty following his arrest.