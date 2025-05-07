Special Constable to appear in court after harassment charge
A Special Constable is due to appear in court after being charged with harassment without fear of violence following an investigation.
James Mouzoure, 35, who is based in Somerset, has been charged with harassing a woman between August and October 2024. He’ll appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 8 May).
The allegations relate to the sending of text, phone and social media messages to a woman known to him.
He was suspended from duty following his arrest.
Head of Professional Standards Department, Detective Superintendent Larisa Hunt, said: “We know the fact a Special Constable has been charged with a serious offence will cause concern, but we’d like to reassure the public that an investigation was immediately launched after we received the allegations in October 2024.
“The officer is currently suspended from duty.
“The criminal proceedings will take priority, but we’ll be running a misconduct investigation in parallel which will establish whether any Standards of Professional Behaviour have been breached.”