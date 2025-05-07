Suspected stolen items seized during arrest in Bristol

We are trying to reunite these suspected stolen items with their rightful owners?

Two pocket watches, a gold chain and a gold starfish were recovered when officers arrested a 37-year-old man in east Bristol yesterday (Tuesday 6 May).

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing two robberies and multiple shoplifting offences that have been reported in recent months. He remains in custody.

The owners of the property, pictured, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225074495.