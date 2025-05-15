Teenager admits Taunton minibus arson

A teenager has appeared in court and admitted setting fire to seven specially-adapted minibuses at Silk Mills Park and Ride, Taunton, on Saturday 26 April.

The 17-year-old from Taunton was arrested on Sunday 27 April and subsequently charged with:

Two counts of arson, both at Silk Mills Park and Ride, namely to an Audi A1 on Friday 25 April and the minibuses on 26 April

Affray on 27 April

Criminal damage to two cars on 27 April

Assault by beating an emergency worker on 27 April.

He appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 29 April and entered guilty pleas to all six offences. Magistrates remanded him into youth detention pending a sentencing hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 May.